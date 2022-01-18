King Luther Capital Management Corp Acquires 23,005 Shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,565 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,005 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.05% of Nutanix worth $4,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NTNX. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the second quarter worth about $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nutanix by 3,822.6% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Nutanix by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nutanix in the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in Nutanix by 241.9% in the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 73.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 4,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total transaction of $128,640.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Duston Williams sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.81, for a total transaction of $492,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 276,579 shares of company stock worth $8,442,786 over the last 90 days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nutanix stock opened at $29.04 on Tuesday. Nutanix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.15 and a twelve month high of $44.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.70. The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 1.57.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $378.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.83 million. The firm’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.88) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Nutanix, Inc. will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NTNX. OTR Global raised shares of Nutanix from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nutanix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.91.

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It engages in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

