King Luther Capital Management Corp Cuts Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

King Luther Capital Management Corp decreased its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 22.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,363 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,701 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the third quarter worth about $246,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 13.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 165,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,232,000 after purchasing an additional 19,081 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the second quarter worth about $88,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 84.2% in the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 55.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

IBM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.00.

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $134.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.71. The company has a market cap of $120.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.13. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.56 and a fifty-two week high of $152.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The company had revenue of $17.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.01%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

Read More: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.