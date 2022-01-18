King Luther Capital Management Corp Grows Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,064 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 260 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $3,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTEB. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,340.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 17,228 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,728,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 989.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 188,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,421,000 after acquiring an additional 171,151 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 30,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $756,000.

VTEB stock opened at $54.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.01. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $54.19 and a twelve month high of $55.67.

