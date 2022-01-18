King Luther Capital Management Corp Lowers Stake in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

King Luther Capital Management Corp reduced its holdings in shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 205,857 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after selling 4,025 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned 0.07% of R1 RCM worth $4,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RCM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in R1 RCM by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,541 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in R1 RCM by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 791,300 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $17,599,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in R1 RCM by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 126,791 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 20,123 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in R1 RCM by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 23,026 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in R1 RCM by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,337,005 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $74,214,000 after purchasing an additional 616,002 shares in the last quarter. 41.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCM opened at $20.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. R1 RCM Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.71 and a 1-year high of $31.28. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.38.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The healthcare provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). R1 RCM had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 40.83%. The firm had revenue of $379.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.87 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that R1 RCM Inc. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Joseph Gerard Flanagan sold 93,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $2,404,633.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alex Mandl sold 34,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $874,777.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 211,022 shares of company stock worth $5,393,871 in the last three months. Insiders own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

RCM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays started coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

R1 RCM Company Profile

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

