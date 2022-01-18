KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Sold by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. trimmed its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,385,277 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 96,950 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.58% of KKR & Co. Inc. worth $206,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KKR. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 582.3% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 433,542 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,683,000 after purchasing an additional 370,000 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 11.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 313,137 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,550,000 after purchasing an additional 33,036 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 624.5% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 797 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.0% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 10,460 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.8% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 73,311 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,696,940. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.49 and a fifty-two week high of $83.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $40.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.57.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $818.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.04 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 44.15%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 6.47%.

In other news, major shareholder Phorm Investors L.P. Kkr acquired 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman George R. Roberts sold 4,667,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total value of $383,874,403.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KKR. Bank of America began coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.83.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

