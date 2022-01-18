Klimatas (KTS) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $18.00

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded down 43.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 18th. One Klimatas coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0093 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Klimatas has a market cap of $6,738.73 and $18.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Klimatas has traded 16.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 30.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas Coin Profile

KTS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. Klimatas’ official website is klimatas.com. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @KlimatasCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Klimatas is an innovative project, centered at bridging the gap between the blockchain technology and investors involved in making sure that the sustainable development goals are met. Klimatas believes that investors can make a whole lot of profit from investing in innovative projects that will in the long run aid the sustainable development goals. “

Buying and Selling Klimatas

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klimatas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Klimatas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

