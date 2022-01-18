Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Given New €46.00 Price Target at Barclays

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) had its price objective cut by Barclays from €51.50 ($58.52) to €46.00 ($52.27) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Shares of PHG stock opened at $34.39 on Friday. Koninklijke Philips has a one year low of $32.69 and a one year high of $61.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.88.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.10). Koninklijke Philips had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 20.44%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Koninklijke Philips’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Koninklijke Philips will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Koninklijke Philips during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the third quarter worth $63,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 28.7% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 22.2% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. 8.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Other. The Personal Health segment focuses on healthy living and preventative care.

