Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Given New €46.00 Price Target at Barclays

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) had its price objective cut by Barclays from €51.50 ($58.52) to €46.00 ($52.27) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.00.
Shares of PHG stock opened at $34.39 on Friday. Koninklijke Philips has a one year low of $32.69 and a one year high of $61.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.88.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Koninklijke Philips during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the third quarter worth $63,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 28.7% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 22.2% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. 8.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Koninklijke Philips Company Profile
Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Other. The Personal Health segment focuses on healthy living and preventative care.
