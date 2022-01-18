Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) Receives $168.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $168.00.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KRNT. TheStreet cut Kornit Digital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Craig Hallum upgraded Kornit Digital to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $140.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays raised their price target on Kornit Digital from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $202.00 price target on shares of Kornit Digital in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Kornit Digital from $150.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRNT opened at $110.41 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $147.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.74. Kornit Digital has a fifty-two week low of $84.21 and a fifty-two week high of $181.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 256.77 and a beta of 1.73.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. The firm had revenue of $86.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.16 million. Kornit Digital had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 6.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Kornit Digital will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRNT. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 891.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 160.8% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital during the second quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kornit Digital during the third quarter worth about $214,000. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

