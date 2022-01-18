Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Shares Gap Up to $4.58

Shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.58, but opened at $4.75. Kosmos Energy shares last traded at $4.72, with a volume of 105,100 shares.

KOS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet downgraded Kosmos Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Barclays upgraded Kosmos Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $3.95 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.66.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.12. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 3.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 38.98% and a negative net margin of 14.95%. The company had revenue of $200.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 28,680,328 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $84,894,000 after buying an additional 7,673,182 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Kosmos Energy by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 27,001,577 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $93,425,000 after purchasing an additional 255,080 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Kosmos Energy by 19.9% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 20,586,564 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $60,936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,413,880 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Kosmos Energy by 3.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,781,082 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $68,443,000 after purchasing an additional 619,644 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its stake in Kosmos Energy by 0.7% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 16,063,993 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,684,000 after purchasing an additional 105,183 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The firms assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a sustainable exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

