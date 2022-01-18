Krones AG (ETR:KRN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Krones AG (ETR:KRN) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €98.25 ($111.65).

KRN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €117.00 ($132.95) price objective on shares of Krones in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €103.00 ($117.05) price objective on shares of Krones in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. UBS Group set a €113.00 ($128.41) price objective on shares of Krones in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €69.00 ($78.41) price objective on shares of Krones in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €134.00 ($152.27) price objective on shares of Krones in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of ETR KRN opened at €92.55 ($105.17) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion and a PE ratio of -278.77. Krones has a 1 year low of €64.30 ($73.07) and a 1 year high of €99.60 ($113.18). The firm’s 50-day moving average is €94.63 and its 200-day moving average is €88.38.

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, plans, develops, and manufactures machines and lines for the fields of process, filling, and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

