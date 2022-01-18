Kuaishou Technology (OTCMKTS:KUASF) Now Covered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Kuaishou Technology (OTCMKTS:KUASF) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on KUASF. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Kuaishou Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Kuaishou Technology from $94.75 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Kuaishou Technology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Kuaishou Technology in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.00.

OTCMKTS:KUASF opened at $8.51 on Tuesday. Kuaishou Technology has a one year low of $8.51 and a one year high of $54.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.09 and a 200-day moving average of $13.07.

Kuaishou Technology, an investment holding company, provides live streaming, online marketing, and other services. It offers Kuaishou Flagship, a short video and content based social networking platform; Kuaishou Express; Kuaishou Concept; Yitian Camera, an app to create photographs, videos, and vlogs; Kmovie, a shooting, editing, and production tool; AcFun, a video sharing website; and Kuaikandian, an information content aggregator.

