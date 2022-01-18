Kubient, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBNT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Kubient, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBNT) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 95,100 shares, an increase of 43.4% from the December 15th total of 66,300 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 121,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

NASDAQ:KBNT traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.63. The company had a trading volume of 3,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,300. Kubient has a 52 week low of $2.21 and a 52 week high of $16.26. The firm has a market cap of $37.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 2.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.44.

Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $0.68 million during the quarter. Kubient had a negative net margin of 268.55% and a negative return on equity of 27.05%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Kubient in the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Kubient in the 3rd quarter worth $127,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Kubient in the 3rd quarter worth about $146,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kubient by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 135,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 53,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Genesee Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kubient in the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.76% of the company’s stock.

About Kubient

Kubient, Inc develops a cloud-based software platform for digital advertising industry. It develops Audience Cloud, a platform for real-time trading of programmatic advertising. The company's platform allows advertisers and publishers the ability to use machine learning during programmatic ad space auction.

