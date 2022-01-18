Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.54 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) will announce earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Kura Oncology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.62) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.51). Kura Oncology posted earnings per share of ($0.45) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kura Oncology will report full year earnings of ($2.01) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.10) to ($1.98). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($2.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.85) to ($2.15). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Kura Oncology.

Get Kura Oncology alerts:

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.04. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Monday, November 8th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Kura Oncology from $43.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Kura Oncology from $40.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

Kura Oncology stock opened at $13.64 on Tuesday. Kura Oncology has a 52 week low of $12.02 and a 52 week high of $36.27. The firm has a market cap of $907.82 million, a P/E ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.18.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 31.3% in the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 16.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 255,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,778,000 after acquiring an additional 36,351 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Kura Oncology in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,645,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Kura Oncology by 48.3% in the third quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,460,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,080,000 after acquiring an additional 801,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Kura Oncology by 713.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 65,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 57,021 shares during the last quarter.

About Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in the research and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline includes Tipifarnib which is a Farnesyl transferase inhibitor for HRAS Mutant Solid Tumors, Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia; KO-947 which is an ERK inhibitor for MAPK Pathway Tumors; and KO-539 which is a Menin MLL inhibitor for acute leukemias.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kura Oncology (KURA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.