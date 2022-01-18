Kusama (KSM) Price Tops $250.95

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 18th. Over the last week, Kusama has traded down 0% against the US dollar. Kusama has a total market capitalization of $2.13 billion and approximately $58.28 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kusama coin can currently be purchased for approximately $250.95 or 0.00602821 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002403 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.77 or 0.00059495 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.02 or 0.00069717 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,131.29 or 0.07521938 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,567.44 or 0.99852735 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.88 or 0.00066979 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00007613 BTC.

Kusama Coin Profile

Kusama’s launch date was August 23rd, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 coins. The official website for Kusama is kusama.network . Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kusama’s official message board is forum.kusama.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama is an early, unaudited and unrefined release of Polkadot. Kusama will serve as a proving ground, allowing teams and developers to build and deploy a parachain or try out Polkadot’s governance, staking, nomination and validation functionality in a real environment. With KSM, users can validate, nominate validators, bond parachains, pay for interop message passing, and vote on governance referenda. “

Buying and Selling Kusama

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kusama should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kusama using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

