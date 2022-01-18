KWG Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:KWGPF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

KWG Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:KWGPF) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,682,100 shares, a decrease of 33.1% from the December 15th total of 4,008,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 224,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.9 days.

Shares of KWGPF stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.56. The company had a trading volume of 4,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,000. KWG Group has a twelve month low of $0.56 and a twelve month high of $1.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.93.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered KWG Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

KWG Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the investment, development, and sale of real estate properties. The company operates through three segments: Property Development, Property Investment, and Hotel Operation. Its property portfolio includes mid- to high-end residential properties, serviced apartments, villas, offices, hotels, and shopping malls.

