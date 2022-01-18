Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $64.58 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) will report $64.58 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Lakeland Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $64.06 million and the highest estimate coming in at $65.00 million. Lakeland Bancorp reported sales of $61.98 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lakeland Bancorp will report full year sales of $256.73 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $256.00 million to $257.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $330.34 million, with estimates ranging from $324.74 million to $336.52 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Lakeland Bancorp.

Get Lakeland Bancorp alerts:

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 32.78%. The firm had revenue of $64.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 61,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 362,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,399,000 after buying an additional 23,079 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 102.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 6,977 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 67.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 95,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,684,000 after buying an additional 38,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 231.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 202,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,574,000 after buying an additional 141,500 shares in the last quarter. 62.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LBAI stock opened at $20.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Lakeland Bancorp has a 12 month low of $12.79 and a 12 month high of $20.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.34%.

Lakeland Bancorp Company Profile

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, and related financial services. Its consumer banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, internet banking, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lakeland Bancorp (LBAI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.