Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, a drop of 30.0% from the December 15th total of 1,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 235,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days. Currently, 8.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LE. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,330,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,618,000 after acquiring an additional 88,400 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,118,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,900,000 after acquiring an additional 99,855 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 986,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,227,000 after acquiring an additional 19,617 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 877,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,666,000 after acquiring an additional 71,382 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 461,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,931,000 after acquiring an additional 76,757 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lands’ End from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Lands’ End stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.50. The stock had a trading volume of 155,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,477. Lands’ End has a 52-week low of $17.40 and a 52-week high of $44.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $610.19 million, a PE ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 2.66.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The business had revenue of $375.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.20 million. Lands’ End had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 12.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lands’ End will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lands’ End

Lands’ End, Inc is a multi-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, and footwear, as well as home products. It operates through the following segments: US eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail. The company was founded by Gary C. Comer in 1963 and is headquartered in Dodgeville, WI.

