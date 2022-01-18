Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Shares Sold by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 27.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,779 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of Landstar System worth $3,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Landstar System by 27.9% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,566,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $563,606,000 after purchasing an additional 777,644 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Landstar System by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,115,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $176,230,000 after purchasing an additional 59,156 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 702,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $110,976,000 after acquiring an additional 250,722 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 536,943 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $84,847,000 after acquiring an additional 5,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Landstar System by 11.3% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 528,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $83,582,000 after purchasing an additional 53,681 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LSTR opened at $167.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.02. Landstar System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.30 and a 12-month high of $188.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 43.36%. Landstar System’s revenue was up 59.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.51%.

LSTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Landstar System from $167.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Landstar System from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $169.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Landstar System has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.56.

Landstar System Profile

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

