Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO) Stock Price Down 13.1%

Largo Resources Ltd. (NYSE:LGO) shares traded down 13.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.97 and last traded at $8.97. 2,726 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 99,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.32.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Largo Resources from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Largo Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Largo Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Largo Resources in a report on Friday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Largo Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.82 and its 200 day moving average is $12.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $598.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50.

Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.10). Largo Resources had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 15.07%. The business had revenue of $53.86 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Largo Resources Ltd. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Largo Resources by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Largo Resources by 4.3% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 26,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Largo Resources by 9.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 32,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Largo Resources in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Largo Resources in the second quarter valued at about $78,000.

Largo Inc engages in the exploration and production of vanadium at the Maracas Menchen Mine located in Brazil. The firm mines and sells vanadium pentoxide flake, high purity vanadium pentoxide flake, and high purity vanadium pentoxide powder. It also focuses on the advancement of renewable energy storage solutions through its vanadium redox flow battery technology.

