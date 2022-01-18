Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Rating Increased to Conviction-Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report released on Sunday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $66.00 price target on the casino operator’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 53.52% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on LVS. Zacks Investment Research cut Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Citigroup dropped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $58.50 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America cut Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.21.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LVS opened at $42.99 on Friday. Las Vegas Sands has a 12 month low of $33.75 and a 12 month high of $66.76. The stock has a market cap of $32.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.05 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The casino operator reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.24). Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 33.51% and a negative net margin of 26.01%. The firm had revenue of $857.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.67) EPS. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARGA Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,165,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 305,510 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $16,097,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 165.1% during the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 22,058 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 13,738 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 114.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 1,169,419 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $42,801,000 after acquiring an additional 623,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 146,835 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $5,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.57% of the company’s stock.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.