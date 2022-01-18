Latin Metals (CVE:LMS) Shares Down 11.1%

Shares of Latin Metals Inc. (CVE:LMS) fell 11.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. 52,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 91% from the average session volume of 27,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Separately, Fundamental Research dropped their price target on Latin Metals from C$0.43 to C$0.37 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.00.

Latin Metals Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in South America. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the Organullo project consisting of eight mines and Ana Maria project, which covers an area of 10,000 hectares situated in Salta Province; the Mina Angela property comprising 44 mineral concessions located in Chubut Province; and El Quemado project consisting of 7,959 hectares in 19 claims located in Salta Province.

