Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN) Short Interest Update

Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,950,000 shares, a growth of 60.4% from the December 15th total of 3,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 699,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.5 days.

NASDAQ:LEGN opened at $41.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.57. Legend Biotech has a twelve month low of $23.41 and a twelve month high of $58.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of -32.42 and a beta of -0.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.08). Legend Biotech had a negative net margin of 387.71% and a negative return on equity of 134.33%. The business had revenue of $16.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.50 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Legend Biotech will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LEGN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Legend Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler started coverage on Legend Biotech in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Legend Biotech from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Legend Biotech from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Legend Biotech presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Legend Biotech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Legend Biotech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Legend Biotech during the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Legend Biotech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Legend Biotech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $303,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.95% of the company’s stock.

Legend Biotech Company Profile

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in North America and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma.

