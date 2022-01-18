Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lemonade Inc. offers homeowners and renters insurance principally in the United States and contents and liability insurance primarily in Germany and the Netherlands, through its full-stack insurance carriers. Lemonade Inc. is based in New York. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on LMND. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Lemonade from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Lemonade from $84.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Lemonade from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Lemonade from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Lemonade in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.

Shares of LMND opened at $35.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -10.39 and a beta of 1.71. Lemonade has a 1 year low of $33.77 and a 1 year high of $182.90.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.07. Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 21.38% and a negative net margin of 189.90%. The company had revenue of $35.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.57) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Lemonade will post -3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Timothy E. Bixby sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total value of $1,123,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,479,450 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrive Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,772,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Lemonade by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,730,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,338,000 after buying an additional 588,600 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Lemonade in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,511,000. Amundi bought a new position in Lemonade during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,994,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Lemonade by 151.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 864,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,953,000 after purchasing an additional 520,747 shares in the last quarter. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

