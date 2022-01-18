Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $33.74

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $33.74 and last traded at $33.88, with a volume of 25509 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.22.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $84.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Lemonade in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lemonade from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.97 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.07.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.07. Lemonade had a negative net margin of 189.90% and a negative return on equity of 21.38%. The company had revenue of $35.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.57) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Lemonade, Inc. will post -3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $36,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Timothy E. Bixby sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.90, for a total transaction of $319,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,500 shares of company stock worth $1,479,450 in the last quarter. 38.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Lemonade by 14.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,854,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,299,000 after purchasing an additional 371,170 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Lemonade by 51.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,730,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,338,000 after purchasing an additional 588,600 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Lemonade by 24.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,457,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,654,000 after purchasing an additional 290,931 shares during the period. Thrive Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lemonade during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,772,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Lemonade by 151.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 864,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,953,000 after purchasing an additional 520,747 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Lemonade Company Profile

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

