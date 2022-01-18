Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,080,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 593,034 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 1.44% of Lexington Realty Trust worth $52,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 64.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lexington Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LXP opened at $14.15 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.98. Lexington Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $10.11 and a 1-year high of $15.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a PEG ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.65.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $83.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.23 million. Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 65.94% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. This is an increase from Lexington Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.76%.

LXP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Lexington Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Lexington Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

