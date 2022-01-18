Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Stock Holdings Lifted by Elgethun Capital Management

Elgethun Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 254,903 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,347 shares during the period. Liberty Global makes up approximately 2.6% of Elgethun Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Elgethun Capital Management’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $7,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 8,372,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,396,000 after purchasing an additional 198,136 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,963,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,321,000 after purchasing an additional 456,043 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 102.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 7,780,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,213,000 after purchasing an additional 3,945,011 shares during the period. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its stake in Liberty Global by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 6,381,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,996,000 after buying an additional 94,599 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Liberty Global by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,545,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,947,000 after buying an additional 849,139 shares during the period. 54.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Shares of LBTYK traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.77. The stock had a trading volume of 37,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,202,900. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.15. Liberty Global plc has a twelve month low of $23.09 and a twelve month high of $30.49. The firm has a market cap of $15.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. Liberty Global had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 97.60%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.