Liberty Street Advisors Inc. Takes $10.69 Million Position in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Liberty Street Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 260,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,691,000. Robinhood Markets comprises 23.8% of Liberty Street Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the third quarter worth $717,000. Founders Circle Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the third quarter worth $106,495,000. Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the third quarter worth $1,590,000. Private Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the third quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the third quarter valued at $148,000. 55.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HOOD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Robinhood Markets from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Atlantic Securities cut Robinhood Markets from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Robinhood Markets from $38.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $31.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.96.

In other news, CFO Jason Warnick sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total value of $302,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 120,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total value of $4,205,893.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 444,683 shares of company stock valued at $13,310,501 in the last quarter.

HOOD traded down $0.53 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.64. 137,105 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,971,830. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.58. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.73 and a 52 week high of $85.00.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.37) by ($0.69). Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 282.13% and a negative net margin of 183.63%. The business had revenue of $364.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.55 million. The company’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately 650 articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron’s, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; and lists, which allow users to create custom watchlists to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services.

