Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) SVP Alex M. Teague Sells 1,500 Shares

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) SVP Alex M. Teague sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $22,515.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Limoneira stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.03. The stock had a trading volume of 57,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,666. The company has a market cap of $266.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.35, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.21. Limoneira has a 52 week low of $14.16 and a 52 week high of $20.74.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 10th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.02). Limoneira had a negative return on equity of 1.77% and a negative net margin of 2.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Limoneira will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is an increase from Limoneira’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio is -130.43%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 6.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 108,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 6,249 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 2.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 52,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 24.8% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 270,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,741,000 after acquiring an additional 53,762 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 32.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 6.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 301,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,285,000 after acquiring an additional 17,772 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Limoneira from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.60.

Limoneira Company Profile

Limoneira Co is an agribusiness and real estate development company, which engages in the innovation of agricultural citrus industry in California. It operates through the following three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. The Agribusiness division is comprised of three operating segments: fresh lemons, lemon packing and other agribusiness, which includes avocados, oranges, specialty citrus and other crops.

