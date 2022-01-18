LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $123.74 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) will report sales of $123.74 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for LivePerson’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $122.44 million to $125.10 million. LivePerson posted sales of $102.13 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LivePerson will report full-year sales of $469.57 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $468.27 million to $470.93 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $594.75 million, with estimates ranging from $580.40 million to $598.77 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover LivePerson.

Get LivePerson alerts:

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44). The business had revenue of $118.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.15 million. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 33.52% and a negative net margin of 19.73%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LPSN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley decreased their target price on LivePerson from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of LivePerson in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on LivePerson from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on LivePerson from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.38.

In related news, CFO John Deneen Collins sold 610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total value of $31,482.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in LivePerson during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in LivePerson during the second quarter valued at about $93,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 31.3% in the third quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of LivePerson in the third quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of LivePerson in the second quarter worth about $204,000. 99.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LPSN traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.26. 18,456 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 784,200. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.95 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.28. LivePerson has a 52 week low of $31.10 and a 52 week high of $72.23.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

Further Reading: How does inflation affect different investments?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LivePerson (LPSN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.