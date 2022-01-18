LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,022 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,911 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of LivePerson worth $6,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in LivePerson in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in LivePerson in the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in LivePerson in the 3rd quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in LivePerson in the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.30% of the company’s stock.

In other LivePerson news, CFO John Deneen Collins sold 610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total value of $31,482.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LPSN stock opened at $33.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -25.91 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.80. LivePerson, Inc. has a one year low of $31.10 and a one year high of $72.23.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $118.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.15 million. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 19.73% and a negative return on equity of 33.52%. Equities research analysts predict that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LPSN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on LivePerson from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on LivePerson from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of LivePerson in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on LivePerson in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, LivePerson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.38.

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

