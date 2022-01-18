LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LivePerson, Inc. is the leading provider of mobile and online messaging business solutions, enabling a meaningful connection between brands and consumers. LivePerson opens the new click-to-message ad extension to larger companies by adding three important dimensions. First, it tracks and distributes ad responses to teams that may be across geographies – essential for an ad campaign at a larger scale – and measures the results. LivePerson provides an optional, pay-for-performance team of people who can answer these SMS conversations and can handle many queries itself, or transfer them to in-house representatives where needed. LivePerson enables brands to manage message conversations from many media and communications channels in one solution and one workforce. This lets large advertisers scale without staffing pains, and has been shown to improve conversion rates when deployed. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Mizuho cut shares of LivePerson from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of LivePerson in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of LivePerson from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of LivePerson from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $67.38.

NASDAQ:LPSN opened at $33.43 on Friday. LivePerson has a 12-month low of $31.10 and a 12-month high of $72.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -25.91 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.80.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $118.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.15 million. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 19.73% and a negative return on equity of 33.52%. On average, research analysts expect that LivePerson will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO John Deneen Collins sold 610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total transaction of $31,482.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 9.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of LivePerson by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 31,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LivePerson in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of LivePerson by 31.3% in the third quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of LivePerson in the third quarter worth about $2,240,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of LivePerson by 2.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 773,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,600,000 after purchasing an additional 17,426 shares in the last quarter. 99.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About LivePerson

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

