loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Short Interest Update

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 934,700 shares, an increase of 41.0% from the December 15th total of 662,800 shares. Currently, 5.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

In other loanDepot news, CEO Anthony Li Hsieh purchased 555,990 shares of loanDepot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.93 per share, with a total value of $3,853,010.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Patrick J. Flanagan sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total value of $399,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 954,755 shares of company stock worth $6,504,255.

Get loanDepot alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in loanDepot by 417.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 9,116 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of loanDepot by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 310,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,991,000 after buying an additional 30,132 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of loanDepot by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 6,908 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. 57.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

loanDepot stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,952,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,127,899. loanDepot has a 12-month low of $4.24 and a 12-month high of $39.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. loanDepot had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 64.38%. The business had revenue of $923.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that loanDepot will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st.

LDI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on loanDepot from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on loanDepot from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James cut their price target on loanDepot from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on loanDepot from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised loanDepot from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, loanDepot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.35.

loanDepot Company Profile

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for loanDepot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for loanDepot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.