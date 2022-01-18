Lobstex (LOBS) Hits Market Cap of $1.11 Million

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded up 5.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. One Lobstex coin can currently be purchased for $0.0482 or 0.00000114 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Lobstex has traded down 6.5% against the dollar. Lobstex has a market cap of $1.11 million and approximately $339,458.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ESBC (ESBC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 31.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 42.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lobstex Coin Profile

LOBS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 23,042,482 coins and its circulating supply is 22,967,055 coins. Lobstex’s official website is www.lobstex.com. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lobstex is an anonymous cryptocurrency using SwiftX instant transactions. It is widely distributed among all the base currency peers, ensuring that the system can remain available even when many nodes are compromised and a parallel between anonymous transactions to transparent consensus. With Lobstex Zerocoin technology users can 'mint' traceable LOBS into a private coin (untraceable LOBS) and then send or receive private transactions with the Zerocoin Protocol. The process of spending and minting new coins can be done for an infinite number of times ensuring full anonymity. “

Buying and Selling Lobstex

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lobstex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lobstex using one of the exchanges listed above.

