Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Pentair by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 30,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 3,574 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pentair by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pentair in the 2nd quarter valued at $234,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Pentair by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Pentair by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 5,766 shares during the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PNR shares. Seaport Research Partners cut Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Seaport Global Securities lowered Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays upped their target price on Pentair from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Pentair in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Pentair from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.93.

Shares of NYSE:PNR opened at $66.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Pentair plc has a 12 month low of $53.15 and a 12 month high of $80.40.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. Pentair had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 24.35%. The business had revenue of $969.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This is an increase from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.40%.

About Pentair

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

