Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 4,411 DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,551,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,960,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184,055 shares during the last quarter. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 2nd quarter valued at $241,361,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 170.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,363,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,835,000 after purchasing an additional 3,381,779 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,570,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,404,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,816 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DKNG stock opened at $23.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.18 and a 200-day moving average of $44.44. The company has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 3.18. DraftKings Inc. has a one year low of $22.41 and a one year high of $74.38.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $212.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.86 million. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 127.81% and a negative return on equity of 65.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.98) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DKNG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $46.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of DraftKings from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. CBRE Group started coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Truist cut their target price on shares of DraftKings from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.71.

In other DraftKings news, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 30,707 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total transaction of $857,339.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 333,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.33, for a total transaction of $16,443,366.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 745,525 shares of company stock valued at $34,413,940 in the last 90 days. 62.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

