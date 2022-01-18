Lundin Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:FTMNF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Lundin Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:FTMNF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.42.

FTMNF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$13.75 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of Lundin Gold stock opened at $7.58 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.08 and its 200 day moving average is $8.41. Lundin Gold has a 1 year low of $6.93 and a 1 year high of $11.51.

Lundin Gold, Inc is a natural resource mining company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, base, and precious metal properties. It focuses on the operation of Fruta del Norte project. The company was founded on July 25, 1986 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

