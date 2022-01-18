LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Atlantic Securities

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) was downgraded by stock analysts at Atlantic Securities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

LYB has been the subject of a number of other reports. HSBC raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $127.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $116.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.88.

NYSE LYB opened at $102.81 on Tuesday. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $84.06 and a one year high of $118.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.21 billion, a PE ratio of 6.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.48.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.78 by ($0.53). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 57.51%. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 87.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 18.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacitti Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 79.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 122.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 111.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 287 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

