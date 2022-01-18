Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $358,000 Stock Position in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,185 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Mesa Laboratories were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Mesa Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Mesa Laboratories during the third quarter worth $97,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Mesa Laboratories during the third quarter worth $232,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Mesa Laboratories during the second quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Mesa Laboratories by 6.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,072 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

MLAB opened at $296.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $316.18. The company has a current ratio of 11.13, a quick ratio of 10.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $232.88 and a twelve month high of $333.42. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 318.44 and a beta of 0.34.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.60. Mesa Laboratories had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $35.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.95 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.82%.

In other news, SVP Gregory Dinoia sold 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.72, for a total value of $90,641.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John Sakys sold 2,000 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.86, for a total transaction of $619,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,227 shares of company stock worth $4,791,041. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MLAB shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Mesa Laboratories, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of instruments and disposable products utilized in healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical device, and petrochemical industries. It operates through the following segments: Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Instruments, Continuous Monitoring, and Biopharmaceutical Development.

