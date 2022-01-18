Mackenzie Financial Corp Invests $346,000 in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,457 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WK. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Workiva in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Workiva during the second quarter worth $67,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workiva during the third quarter worth $97,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Workiva during the third quarter worth $117,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Workiva during the second quarter worth $202,000. 87.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Workiva alerts:

In other Workiva news, VP Jeff D. Trom sold 25,000 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.31, for a total transaction of $3,732,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeff D. Trom sold 330,000 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total value of $49,830,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 981,000 shares of company stock valued at $148,348,750 in the last quarter. 12.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WK opened at $116.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of -185.43 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $133.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.80. Workiva Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.00 and a 1 year high of $173.24.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $112.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.52 million. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 31.90% and a negative net margin of 7.55%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Workiva Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

WK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Workiva from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Workiva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.17.

About Workiva

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process and people. Its platform, Wdesk, offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management and a full audit trail.

Featured Story: Front-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK).

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.