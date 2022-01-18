Mackenzie Financial Corp Makes New Investment in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 147.1% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 90.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IIPR stock opened at $209.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 80.69 and a quick ratio of 80.69. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.47 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $252.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.93. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.91 and a 1-year high of $288.02.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $53.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.80 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 58.40%. Analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 138.57%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $290.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Innovative Industrial Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.43.

In related news, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 804 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total value of $27,842.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 2,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total value of $101,408.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,158 shares of company stock valued at $176,768. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

