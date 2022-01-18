Mackenzie Financial Corp Takes Position in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,064 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the third quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 91.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Synaptics alerts:

In other news, SVP John Mcfarland sold 16,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.78, for a total transaction of $4,022,435.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Buchanan sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.38, for a total value of $726,102.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,044 shares of company stock worth $14,044,436. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SYNA opened at $245.57 on Tuesday. Synaptics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $96.88 and a twelve month high of $299.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.22, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $270.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.53.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.41. Synaptics had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 27.84%. The firm had revenue of $372.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Synaptics Incorporated will post 9.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SYNA. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Synaptics from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Synaptics from $175.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Synaptics from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Synaptics from $165.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.31.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

Featured Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.