MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Trading 3.7% Higher

Shares of MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) traded up 3.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.58 and last traded at $15.57. 19,901 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 363,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.01.

MAG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$28.50 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$24.00 to C$23.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MAG Silver from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, TD Securities started coverage on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.17.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 187.65 and a beta of 1.17.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MAG Silver Corp. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAG. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of MAG Silver during the third quarter worth about $172,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of MAG Silver in the third quarter worth approximately $179,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of MAG Silver in the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of MAG Silver in the second quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of MAG Silver in the third quarter worth approximately $268,000. Institutional investors own 41.06% of the company’s stock.

MAG Silver Company Profile

MAG Silver Corp. operates as a Canadian development and exploration company, which focuses on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project (44%), being developed with Fresnillo Plc (56%), the Operator.

