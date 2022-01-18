Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 82.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 110,329 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 532,522 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $5,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.2% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 87,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,972,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at about $233,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 13.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 105,960 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,829,000 after purchasing an additional 12,707 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at about $525,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.2% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,048,793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $93,384,000 after purchasing an additional 25,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

MMP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.43.

In other Magellan Midstream Partners news, SVP Melanie A. Little sold 4,776 shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $211,338.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MMP stock opened at $49.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.22. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a one year low of $39.93 and a one year high of $53.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.46.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $639.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.14 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 36.31% and a return on equity of 44.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $1.038 dividend. This is a boost from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Magellan Midstream Partners Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

Featured Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.