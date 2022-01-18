Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) and Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) Financial Survey

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) and Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

67.9% of Magnite shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.8% of Qutoutiao shares are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of Magnite shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Magnite and Qutoutiao’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magnite 1.41% 5.05% 1.74% Qutoutiao -21.59% N/A -35.81%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Magnite and Qutoutiao, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Magnite 0 2 9 0 2.82 Qutoutiao 0 0 0 0 N/A

Magnite presently has a consensus price target of $40.80, indicating a potential upside of 170.02%. Given Magnite’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Magnite is more favorable than Qutoutiao.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Magnite and Qutoutiao’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magnite $221.63 million 8.95 -$53.43 million $0.02 755.88 Qutoutiao $765.96 million 0.10 -$169.26 million ($5.61) -0.46

Magnite has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Qutoutiao. Qutoutiao is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Magnite, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Magnite has a beta of 2.22, meaning that its share price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Qutoutiao has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Magnite beats Qutoutiao on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Magnite

Magnite, Inc. provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D. Baumgart on April 20, 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Qutoutiao

Qutoutiao, Inc. operates as an online platform for headlines. It operates through the mobile platforms: Qutoutiao, Midu Novels and Midu Lite. The Qutoutiao aggregates articles and videos uploaded from content providers and presents real-time customized feeds to users based on each user’s profile, behavior and social relationships. TheMidu Novels offers users free literature supported by advertising. The Midu Lite combines a loyalty program with the standard offerings from Midu Novels. The company was founded by Eric Siliang Tan, Zhiliang Wang, Sihui Chen and Lei Li on June 08, 2016 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

