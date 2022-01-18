Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK) Short Interest Down 34.2% in December

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 161,600 shares, a drop of 34.2% from the December 15th total of 245,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 512,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of TUSK opened at $2.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Mammoth Energy Services has a 1-year low of $1.73 and a 1-year high of $7.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 2.20.

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The energy company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.47). Mammoth Energy Services had a negative net margin of 38.94% and a negative return on equity of 18.87%. The business had revenue of $57.49 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Arthur L. Smith purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TUSK. Valueworks LLC grew its stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 3,579,579 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,417,000 after buying an additional 66,708 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Mammoth Energy Services by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 853,341 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,917,000 after purchasing an additional 215,841 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mammoth Energy Services by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 476,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 22,700 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mammoth Energy Services by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 310,369 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mammoth Energy Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $715,000. 16.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc engages in the exploration and development of North American onshore unconventional oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure, Pressure Pumping, Natural Sand Proppant, Drilling, and Other. The Infrastructure segment offers construction, upgrade, maintenance and, repair services to the electrical infrastructure industry.

