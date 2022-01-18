Mandalay Resources’ (MND) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reiterated their buy rating on shares of Mandalay Resources (TSE:MND) in a report published on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a C$4.50 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$5.00.

TSE:MND opened at C$2.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$211.61 million and a PE ratio of 3.16. Mandalay Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$1.82 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.27, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.38 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.49.

Mandalay Resources (TSE:MND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$66.19 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Mandalay Resources will post 0.7833476 EPS for the current year.

Mandalay Resources Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of various mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Costerfield gold-antimony mine covering an area of 7,540.78 hectares (ha) located in Central Victoria, Australia; and the Bjorkdal gold mine that comprises 9 mining concessions and 19 exploration permits located in Vasterbotten County in northern Sweden.

