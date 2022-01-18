ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Shares Acquired by AGF Investments LLC

AGF Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 40,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,833,000 after acquiring an additional 5,690 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 226,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,975,000 after acquiring an additional 10,038 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 2nd quarter worth about $269,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 10,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MAN. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $139.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.13.

Shares of NYSE:MAN opened at $109.18 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.97 and a 52-week high of $125.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.02. The company has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 2.04.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. ManpowerGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.45%.

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.54, for a total transaction of $113,894.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

Featured Article: What are the most popular ETFs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN).

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.