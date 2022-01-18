Maple Gold Mines (CVE:MGM) Shares Down 1.5%

Shares of Maple Gold Mines Ltd. (CVE:MGM) were down 1.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.32. Approximately 186,203 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 49% from the average daily volume of 124,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.33.

The firm has a market cap of C$107.10 million and a PE ratio of -20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 18.11 and a current ratio of 18.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.34.

About Maple Gold Mines (CVE:MGM)

Maple Gold Mines Ltd. operates as a gold exploration company in Canada. The company through a joint venture agreement with Agnico Eagle Mines Limited holds 50% interest in the Douay gold project with 669 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 357 square kilometers located in the Casa Berardi deformation zone in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt of northern Quebec; and the Joutel project covering an area of approximately 39 square kilometers located in Quebec, Canada.

