Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BTIG Research

Equities research analysts at BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MARA. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $92.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.60.

MARA opened at $28.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.94 and a beta of 4.59. Marathon Digital has a 12 month low of $15.72 and a 12 month high of $83.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.70 and a 200 day moving average of $39.47.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $51.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.05 million. Marathon Digital had a positive return on equity of 14.02% and a negative net margin of 57.03%.

In other news, Chairman Merrick D. Okamoto sold 83,333 shares of Marathon Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.02, for a total transaction of $3,084,987.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Marathon Digital by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Marathon Digital in the fourth quarter worth $322,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Digital by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 150,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,943,000 after purchasing an additional 61,770 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Marathon Digital by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 32,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Marathon Digital by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 21,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 5,355 shares during the last quarter. 41.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Marathon Digital

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

