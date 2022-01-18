Marco Investment Management LLC Has $1.39 Million Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Marco Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,602 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STZ. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STZ stock opened at $248.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $46.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -828.80, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.18. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $207.35 and a 52 week high of $258.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.25.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 15.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -310.00%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on STZ. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $271.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.70.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

